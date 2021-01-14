Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 204,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 170,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$55,057.00 and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 29.82, a current ratio of 33.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.