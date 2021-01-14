Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

