PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 24,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,123. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

