PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) vs. Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Critical Review

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile 19.06% 13.35% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.44 $1.95 billion N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 3.01 $802.98 million $1.56 13.99

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco de Chile pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk beats Banco de Chile on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

