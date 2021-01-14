Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.03 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

