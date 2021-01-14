Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $11.50. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 350,240 shares.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The firm has a market cap of $429.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,758 shares of company stock worth $283,270 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

