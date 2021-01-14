Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PRPL opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 500,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,079,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

