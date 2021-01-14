Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Acacia Communications, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACIA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.