Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $302.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $303.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

