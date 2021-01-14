Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

ADP opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $282,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.