Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Lifted by B. Riley

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

HZO opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $932.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,509,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.