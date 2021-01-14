Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Decreased by Analyst

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

