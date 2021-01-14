Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $196.58 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $200.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.