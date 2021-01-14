Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

WYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

