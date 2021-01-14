QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Stock Price Up 13.5%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) shares rose 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 326,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 400,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.