Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.25

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.25 and last traded at $184.63, with a volume of 1407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

