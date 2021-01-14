Qredit (XQR) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Qredit has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredit aim is to build a payment gateway for end-users to sell/buy goods/services from merchants or from user to user, enabling confidence to both parties. Also allowing the merchant to spend Qredit coins as a reward to their customers after spending a certain amount of money on goods. Qredit aim to drive adoption of the traditional payment methods for merchants by providing them a way to receive fiat currency directly from cryptocurrency buyers, shielding the merchant from market volatility and decreasing the risk of accepting cryptocurrency. By involving physical cards and mobile apps, we will enable the possibility for non-tech users to participate easier in the world of the cryptocurrency. “

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

