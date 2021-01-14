Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $556,776.00. Insiders have sold 221,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,404 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 182,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

