Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Jan 14th, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 851140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

