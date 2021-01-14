Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 851140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

