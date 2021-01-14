QunQun (QUN) Price Up 4.1% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $179,986.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

