Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

