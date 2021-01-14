R. F. Lafferty Begins Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.
Shares of LAZR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 199,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,328. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.
