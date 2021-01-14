R. F. Lafferty Begins Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 199,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,328. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

