R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 9.9%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 1,847,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 960,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 512,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 297.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 892,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 244,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

