Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 48,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. 6,056,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

