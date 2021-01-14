Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $508,552.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock worth $4,641,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.