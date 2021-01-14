Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.44 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

