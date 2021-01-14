Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

