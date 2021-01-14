Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $70,897.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

