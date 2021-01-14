Raj M. Dani Sells 12,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,355.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PING stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -420.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

