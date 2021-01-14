Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 9.4% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $5,769.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

