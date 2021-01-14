Raymond James Increases CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.96.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$372.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.19.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.