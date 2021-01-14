Raymond James Increases CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target to $18.00

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $591.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

