Raymond James Increases STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $35.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered STORE Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

