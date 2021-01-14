Raymond James Increases Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Price Target to $0.35

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $0.10 to $0.35 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WEEEF stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

