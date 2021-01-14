Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 305 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

