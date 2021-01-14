Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 311.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after buying an additional 281,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 277,053 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

