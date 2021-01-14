Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

