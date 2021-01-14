Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

