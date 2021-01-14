Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.70.

Netflix stock opened at $507.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.40. The company has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

