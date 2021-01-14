Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,861 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 121,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $9.70 on Wednesday, reaching $235.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,734,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

