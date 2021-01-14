Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 408 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,989. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.75.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

