Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 416 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $267.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

