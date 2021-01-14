RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Million

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $31.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $31.10 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $116.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $116.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.55 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $132.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

RBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 26,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.