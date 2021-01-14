Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 18,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 106,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

