RED One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,387.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $427,693.89 and $40,387.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00388270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

