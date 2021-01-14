Redburn Partners Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Neutral

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

