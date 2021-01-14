Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

