Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Square by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,655 shares of company stock worth $238,750,693. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

SQ stock opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 372.45 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

