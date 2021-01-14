Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.45 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

