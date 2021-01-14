Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.89 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $779.75. The stock had a trading volume of 844,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,973. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.